Video Report: New Hampshire Burger King workers accused of selling pot as ‘extra crispy’ fries

(UPI) — Police in New Hampshire said two Burger King workers were arrested for allegedly distributing marijuana to customers who requested “extra crispy” fries.

Epping Police Chief Michael Wallace said investigators learned customers at the Burger King drive-through were asking employees if “Nasty Boy” was working, and if confirmed, they would request “fries extra crispy.”

The customers would then receive a coffee cup filled with marijuana, which they would be charged for, Wallace said.

“Nasty Boy” was identified as Garrett Norris, 20. Norris and his shift leader, Meagan Dearborn, 19, were arrested after police conducted an undercover buy using the “fries extra crispy” code Jan. 21. Both suspects were released on bond.

“We obtained enough evidence that pointed to the employee, Norris, was selling marijuana through the drive-through. It was substantiated with the sting operation. We went in later that evening and arrested him and the shift manager,” Wallace told NH1 News.

“We don’t know how long it’s been going on,” he told the New Hampshire Union-Leader.

Dearborn said she was unaware of Norris’ actions, despite being the one who took the order at the window.

“I didn’t know what was going on, but since I took the order and gave them the food they charged me,” said Dearborn, who is still employed by Burger King and was seen working Wednesday. “Basically there was an undercover cop that one of my employees sold to and I took the order and I got arrested.”

Norris was charged with possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute, while Dearborn was charged with conspiracy to distribute a controlled drug and unlawful possession of alcohol by a minor.

