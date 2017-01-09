Video Report: Mother, son die after falling into icy KS pond

MOUNDRIDGE, KS (KAKE/CNN) – A mother and her young son died Friday after they fell through the ice on a pond at a park. Fire crews were able to pull the father to safety.

Shortly after 3 p.m., the fire department responded to the call of three people falling through the ice at Pack Park.

Fire Chief Ron Blaylock was one of about 15 people from the town to respond, but there were complications getting to the family.

“We don’t have a boat on our fire department, so getting to them is pretty tricky. So we had to call outside resources for that,” Blaylock said.

The father was rescued, but rescuers had to wait to get the mother and 8-year-old son until a rescue boat arrived.

“We got them by boat,” he said. “We were able to get one out while he was still above water and the other two were submerged.”

The mother and son died at area hospitals. The father was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released.

Blaylock knows most people in the tight-knit community, but he didn’t know the father, mother, and son.

“It’s my understanding they are visiting relatives down here from, I think they are from California,” Blaylock said.

Mindy Hudgens’ sons play at the park, but she makes it clear to not go out on the ice: “You are not going out on that. I have boys and I, no you are not going out when it is icy.”

Blaylock said calls like this are rare, but it doesn’t make it easier.

“It’s a tough call. It’s a pretty tough call,” he said. “Stay off the ice that’s the biggest one.”

The names of the victims have not yet been released.

