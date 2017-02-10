Video Report: Mother clings to 8-week-old baby as tornado slings them into the air

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE/CNN) — A mother strapped her eight-week-old daughter into her car seat, shielding the baby from serious injury as the two were tossed by a tornado in Louisiana on Tuesday.

Amanda Stockfelt, who works at an impound lot near NASA’s Michound Assembly Facility, said she brought her daughter to work because she planned to take the baby to the doctor’s office right after.

Her normal day took a turn for the worse when she heard the sound of an incoming tornado. The young mother immediately sprang into action to protect her baby girl.

“I heard the sound of a freight train, and I was holding her,” said Stockfelt. “All I could think of was putting her back in her car seat. So I put her in the car seat, buckled her up, and put her underneath my work desk. I crawled underneath there with her and locked my arm around the handle of her car seat.”

The young mother flew through the air, gripping tightly to her newborn, as mother nature devoured steel and tore through buildings tossing her relentlessly.

She had one thing on her mind.

“Don’t let go, just don’t let go, that’s all I could think about was don’t let go,” said Stockfelt. “I couldn’t think of anything else because I knew if I let go I wouldn’t be able to find her and I didn’t know if she was dead, I didn’t know if she was hurt, I didn’t care about me, I didn’t even feel my injuries until hours later. I was just worried about her, that’s it.”

Stockfelt credited the car seat to saving her child’s life. Now, as she takes stock of the place where she works, nearly annihilated, she can breathe easy knowing her little Autumn still has her smile, something she’ll never let go.

Louisiana’s governor said seven confirmed tornadoes were recorded in at least six different parishes.The storm system damaged dozens of homes and businesses and left thousands without power. He said it is a miracle no one was killed.

Like this: Like Loading...