Video Report: Babysitter accused of slamming toddler’s head against wall to ‘discipline’ her

BROWNSVILLE, Calif. (KTXL/CNN) – A California mom said her young daughter underwent emergency brain surgery after a babysitter slammed her head against a wall to “discipline her.”

When first responders showed up to the home in Brownsville, California, they found 2-year-old Gia Faye unconscious. Her injuries were so serious that she had to be flown 77 miles away to a hospital in Sacramento.

Jessica Lamar said it was painful to see her little girl, who was born 10 weeks premature, fight for her life again.

Police arrested the 16-year-old on suspicion of felony child abuse, as well as an outstanding warrant.

The teen was watching after Gia and three other children, all ranging in age from infancy to 5 years old, according to Yuba County officials.

When police initially interviewed the teen, he said Gia’s head injury was the result of him “attempting to discipline the girl.”

“She was supposed to be asleep, he took a toy away from her and when he came back in the room she had snuck a piece of candy, so he confessed to slamming her head on the wall. And her head hit the edge,” Lamar said.

Lamar said doctors told her the blow the Gia’s head shifted her brain. They had to remove a blood clot and then remove half her skull for the swelling.

The toddler’s mom said she’s known the babysitter for four years. She said she recently moved him into her home when his family kicked him out because he was a good kid and good with her kids.

And despite how upset she is with him she says, “I forgive him. I don’t hold a grudge. He’s a young boy he made a mistake, but I def won’t talk to him again.”

