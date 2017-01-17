Video Report: Abused dog with nothing in stomach except old corncobs nursed back to health

King was barely alive when animal control found him, but thanks to the Kansas City Pet Project, he is well on his way to a much better life.

The 5-year-old dog was near death. Rescue workers were worried his organs were failing, and he’d have to be euthanized.

“When he arrived at KC Pet Project, he was unresponsive. He was seizing. We immediately got him under a warming blanket because his temperature was so low it wasn’t reading on the thermometer,” said Tori Fugate with KC Pet Project.

King only weighs 40 pounds. That’s about half of what he should weigh. X-rays revealed he had nothing in his stomach except old corncobs.

He was found in the backyard of a home at 18th Street and Kensington Avenue in Kansas City. Someone called 311 to report the horrific sight.

“He was in a situation where he couldn’t move, and the chain was wrapped around his throat so tight that it was choking him,” Fugate said.

Veterinarians say he’d likely been that way for days.

KCTV5 News tried to get some answers from the people accused of doing this, but no one answered the door Monday.

As for King, he’s figured out how to ask for more treats. And though he has no reason to, he appears to trust people.

“When he was under other warming blankets, he really couldn’t move and have the energy to stand or anything … you could hear his little tail thump,” Fugate said.

If you’d like to help King and so many other dogs like him, you can donate to the Road Runner Project.

