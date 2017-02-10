Video Report: 2 women accused of putting drugs in child’s happy meal

One woman has been arrested and another is on the run after police said they were connected to an incident where drugs were found in a child’s food.

The incident happened on January 5 at the McDonald’s in the 800 block of Hurst Street in Center, TX.

Police say a family went through the drive thru and purchased a Happy Meal for their 9-year-old. After they left, 2 prescription Tramadol pills were found in the child’s meal.

Through a month-long investigation, detectives confirmed that two suspects, 37-year-old Omeisha Williams and 25-year-old Artshia Radway of Center were responsible for the Tramadol pills being placed into the happy meal.

The State Health Inspector was called and completed a Health inspection of the restaurant on January 31.

On February 7, a judge issued arrest warrants for Williams and Radway. They are charged with abandon/endangerment of a child.

Williams was arrested and Radway is still at large.

Anyone with any information about Radway’s location is asked to contact Center police or Center Crime Stoppers.

