Video Report: 16-year-old killed in Harrisonville house fire

A 16-year-old has died after being trapped during a house fire in Harrisonville on Saturday.

Deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and several fire departments went to a house fire at 12:15 a.m. in the 17000 block of E. 278th St.

Responders were told that someone could be trapped inside. A deputy who was first on the scene tried to find the person but had to stop due to heat and smoke inside the house. Fire crews found teenager Saylor Johnson dead inside the house soon after arriving.

Johnson’s mother and stepfather, Erica Chaney and Gary Chaney, were able to get out of the house and were taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Investigators do not think the fire is suspicious and have not stated what caused it.

The Harrisonville community responded to the tragedy with an outpouring of love.

A lot of Johnson’s classmates went to the house on Saturday. They say she was at the core of a close group of friends.

Johnson was a sophomore at Harrisonville High School and played third base on the softball team.

Her friends said she could make anyone laugh and that she loved to joke around, but that she also made good grades. They called her bright and talented and said she was kind to everyone she met.

Her friends brought flowers and balloons to her house in the afternoon for a memorial.

“She was a great person,” said her friend Shelby Osborn. “She’ll forever be missed at our school. She wasn’t shy. She was outgoing and she talked to everybody.”

“She was so bright and full of life,” Osborn added. “I don’t know how to explain her. She was so unique and I love her to death. She knew how to make me smile even when I was in the worst kind of mood. Especially with her music. Just like her kind words, she would say to us.”

“Whenever someone was in a bad mood she was like, ‘How can I help you? Don’t let it affect you,’” said Cassie McDonald, a friend of Johnson’s as well. “She was really empowering in that way.”

Fire crews from central Cass County, Harrisonville, Dolan, West Dolan, West Peculiar, and Garden City assisted with the fire.

