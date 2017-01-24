Video Report: 10-year-old steals parents’ car to buy soda, leads police on 70 mph chase

FOSTORIA, Ohio (WTOL/CNN) — A 10-year-old boy led Ohio police on a bizarre chase that ended in a Bob Evan’s parking lot after he crashed the car.

On Sunday, an officer noticed an erratic driver who kept tapping the brakes.

When he attempted to pull over the vehicle, it took off going 70 miles per hour.

At one point, the car began to slide into oncoming traffic.

“Almost lost control, almost made a head-on with a semi-tractor trailer, which there are a lot of semi-tractor trailers on US-23 in Fostoria,” said Chief Keith Loreno with Fostoria Police. “And then [he] actually hit the curb causing some damage to the tire and the rim, so the car became inoperable.”

When the officer approached the vehicle after it came to a rest in the Bob Evan’s parking lot, he found a 10-year-old boy behind the wheel.

Police said he took his parents’ car without their knowledge to buy a soda at the Circle K gas station.

Chief Loreno said this should be a warning to all parents.

“Children have a natural curiosity, I don’t care how old they are,” said Loreno. “They’re going to get into things, every parent knows it, so things like. I mean, it’s no different than putting the cigarette lighter away or the matches. Put them in a different spot and put some protections in there.”

The juvenile was charged with fleeing from a law enforcement officer.

At this time, no charges are forthcoming for the parents. However, the Seneca County Juvenile Court and Child Protective services are reviewing the case.

