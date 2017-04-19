Video: Overturned tanker spills milk across Michigan highway

(UPI) — An overturned tanker on a stretch of interstate in Michigan spilled its load of milk all over the highway, with no Cheerios to be found.

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office said the incident began about 9:30 a.m. Monday in Port Huron Township when a 2004 Nissan SUV ran out of gas while traveling in Interstate 94 and ended up stopped in the right lane of the highway.

A semi truck traveling behind the SUV was able to swerve out of the way, but the tanker truck then clipped the Nissan and went out of control, with the tanker separating from the cab.

The tanker overturned on the road and spilled its load of milk. The tanker came to a rest blocking both lanes of traffic.

The road was closed for several hours while crews worked to clean up the spilled milk and transfer the milk remaining in the tanker to a different vehicle.

There were no injuries from the crash.

Police cited the 36-year-old driver of the Nissan for reckless driving.

