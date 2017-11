The Livingston County Library in Chillicothe will host Celtic guitarist Jerry Barlow next month.

Barlow will perform Celtic Christmas music in the library courtroom the evening of December 7th at 6 o’clock. Doors will be open for seating at 5:30.

The concert is free, and no tickets or reservations are required with seats available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

