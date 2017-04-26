Fitbit investigating women’s claim of exploding fitness tracker

(UPI) — Fitbit said Tuesday it is investigating claims by a Wisconsin woman who said she suffered second-degree burns when the band exploded on her wrist.

Dina Mitchell said she was reading when “the bracelet melted and I got pieces of plastic burned into my arm. … I’m going to have a scar from this probably. Can you imagine what it would do to a child?”

Fitbit said in a statement it was not aware of any other complaints and it is safe to wear its Flex 2 fitness tracker. “We see no reason for people to stop wearing their Flex 2,” the statement said.

Mitchell said her Fitbit appeared to be working fine before exploding. The device includes a warning that it contains electrical equipment and could cause injury if not handled properly.

She was treated at an emergency care facility and said pieces of plastic had to be removed from the wound.

