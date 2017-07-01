Video: Firefighters respond to Reynard Street in Chillicothe; 1 firefighter injured

One firefighter sustained injuries at a fire involving three houses in the 400 block of Reynard Street in Chillicothe, which crews responded to early Saturday morning.

Chillicothe Fire Chief Darrell Wright reports crews found the houses fully involved when they arrived at the scene.

He says that crews had contained the fire as of 5 o’clock, but they were waiting on Empire Gas to turn off the gas main and Chillicothe Municipal Utilities to turn off power before they could put out the fire.

The video posted on Facebook contains some language that is NSFW and is courtesy of Tre Walker.

The injured fire fighter was taken to Hedrick Medical Center for treatment.

Trenton and Carrollton fire departments provided mutual aid, and they have trucks and personnel at the scene.

