Video: Cyndi Lauper says Madonna’s Women’s March speech didn’t ‘serve our purpose’

(UPI) — Cyndi Lauper says Madonna‘s controversial Women’s March speech didn’t “serve” the purpose of the event.

The 63-year-old singer responded on Wednesday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live to Madonna’s remarks about “blowing up the White House” following Donald Trump‘s presidential inauguration.

“I was glad that she went … [but] I don’t think that it served our purpose because anger is not better than clarity and humanity. That is what opens people’s minds,” Lauper told host Andy Cohen.

“When you want to change people’s minds, you have to share your real story,” she said. “Yelling doesn’t. It just jacks people up, but it doesn’t communicate any kind of humanity or any kind of story that would open another person’s mind.”

Madonna came under fire this week after giving a profanity-laced speech Jan. 21 at the Women’s March on Washington. The 58-year-old singer clarified her comments the next day in a post on Instagram.

“I am not a violent person, I do not promote violence and it’s important people hear and understand my speech in its entirety rather than one phrase taken wildly out of context,” she asserted.

“I know that acting out of anger doesn’t solve anything. And the only way to change things for the better is to do it with love. it was truly an honor to be part of an audience chanting ‘we choose love,'” the star said.

President Trump himself called Madonna’s comments “disgusting” in an interview Thursday with Sean Hannity of Fox News. His daughter Ivanka Trump shared a video this week of her son Theodore crawling for the first time in the White House.

