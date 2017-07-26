Victim of crash on Highway 13 life-flighted to Truman Medical Center

Drivers from Polo were injured in a two vehicle accident early Tuesday evening on Highway 13 near Route D in Ray County.

The highway patrol reports the driver of a motorcycle, 61-year-old Dennis Hallaver of Polo, was seriously injured and flown by a medical helicopter to Truman Medical Center. The other driver, 79-year-old Joyce Heide of Polo, declined treatment at the scene.

Hallavers’ motorcycle struck the rear of a van driven by Ms. Heide and the impact caused Hallaver to be ejected from the motorcycle. He was wearing a safety device.

The motorcycle was totaled and minor damage was noted to the van.

Like this: Like Loading...