Veterans can now manage appointment scheduling online

You can now manage your primary care and certain specialty care VA appointments online at participating VA facilities. You will need a Premium My HealtheVet Account to use online scheduling. If you do not have a Premium account, please visit My HealtheVet or contact the My HealtheVet Coordinator at your nearest VA facility.

U.S. Army Veteran G. Paul Moffett, who helped test online scheduling at the VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System in Murfreesboro, TN, says it’s about giving Veterans greater control over scheduling their care.

“Rather than making a phone call and playing go fish, now I can [go online and] pick the date that best fits my schedule,” he says. “You can use it anytime, anywhere – on whatever Internet-access device you have. I’m excited about it. It’s great stuff.”

Currently, online scheduling is available at more than 100 VA facilities and their associated Community Based Outpatient Clinics. VA plans to add more appointment types in the future and is working to make online scheduling available at nearly all VA facilities next year. Check to see if your VA facility offers online scheduling.

Where can I find the online scheduling tool?

If you are eligible to use online scheduling, you will see a “Schedule a VA Appointment” option when you log in to your My HealtheVet Premium Account.

To make an appointment online, you need to be registered as a patient in My HealtheVet and have a Premium Account. To schedule a primary care appointment, you must have had a primary care appointment at that facility within the last two years. Contact your facility for information about available specialty care appointments.

What else can I do with the online scheduling tool?

You can:

Self-schedule primary care appointments at participating VA facilities where you have had a primary care appointment in the past two years.

Request help scheduling primary care appointments at participating VA facilities where you receive care.

Self-schedule or request help scheduling specialty appointments, such as outpatient mental health, optometry, and audiology, at participating facilities.

View or cancel appointments and requests.

Track the status of appointment requests.

Send messages about requested appointments.

Get notifications about appointments.

If your VAMC does not currently participate in online scheduling, please know that VA is working to expand access to additional medical centers. If you need to make an appointment immediately, call the VA facility where you want to receive care. Find your VA health facility’s phone number.

Just to summarize, to use VA Online Scheduling today, you will need to:

Be a current VA patient

Have a Premium My HealtheVet Account

Check if your VA facility offers online scheduling at this time

Have had a primary care appointment at your participating facility within the last two years

Need Help?

If you need help with online scheduling, please dial 1-877-470-5947. For TTY assistance, dial 711. The Help Desk is open weekdays from 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

