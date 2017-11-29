Veteran benefits event to be held in Trenton

Two veteran benefits events will be held in Trenton in the next week.

A Vet Center counselor will be at the VFW Hall in Trenton Friday from 8 o’clock in the morning to 1 o’clock in the afternoon. The counselor will provide free confidential help to veterans and family of active military as well as veterans needing counseling.

Topics to be discussed include stress management, post-traumatic stress disorder, and marriage counseling.

A Veterans Service Officer will also be present to help with Veterans Affairs paperwork as well as military separation paperwork. Active military may also attend, ask questions, and receive help.

A Veterans Service Officer will also be available at the Trenton Hy-Vee Monday from 9 o’clock in the morning to 1 o’clock in the afternoon to help with paperwork.

You may call 660-359-2078 for more information.

