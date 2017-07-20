Verizon in Chillicothe to provide schools supplies to kids

A wireless retailer in Chillicothe will provide backpacks and school supplies to children this weekend.

The Verizon Authorized Wireless Retailer at 714 South Washington Street will participate in TCC Wireless’s annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway Sunday afternoon from 1 to 4 o’clock.

The backpacks will be filled with supplies such as pencils, paper, pencil boxes, folders, and glue.

There is a limit of one backpack per child, and supplies will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

More information can be found HERE or by contacting Hannah at 660-240-0293.

