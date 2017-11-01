Vendor space still available for Women’s Expo

There are still vendor spaces available for the North Central Missouri Community Action Partnership’s Eighth Annual Green Hills Women’s Expo this Saturday.

The expo will be held in the Trenton High School gym and Commons from 9 o’clock that morning to 2 o’clock that afternoon.

Community Action Partnership Executive Director Aaron Franklin says that vendor spaces start at $40. He adds that electricity is available if a vendor needs it however vendors should provide their own tables.

Women’s Health Licensed Coordinator Vicky West says there are also banner sponsorships available. A business’s banner can be displayed in the gym during the expo for $25.

Proceeds from the Women’s Expo will go to help the Women’s Health Services Program.

Anyone interested in setting up a booth or a banner sponsorship should call Jennifer at 660-359-3907 extension 1049.

Vendor applications are also available online by clicking HERE.

