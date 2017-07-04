Vendor registration now open for Chillicothe’s annual Chautauqua

Vendor registration is open for the 33rd Annual Chautauqua in the Park.

The event will be at Simpson Park in Chillicothe September 9 and 10 with booths at Chautauqua representing different types of arts and crafts as well as food and farmers’ market offerings.

Guidelines require all items sold need to be quality, original, handcrafted and/or creatively and artistically enhanced by the seller.

Single or double spaces are available for craft booths, and single spaces are available for single food booths.

Farmer’s market booths are also available for individuals and organizations who wish to sell homegrown or homemade items.

There will be entertainment provided throughout that weekend as well.

Simpson Park will be closed to car and truck traffic, golf carts, bicycles, rollerblades, skateboards, and scooters September 8th through 10th for the safety of participants.

The registration deadline for booths is July 31st.

Applications will be accepted on a space available basis after that date, and a late fee will be applied.

Applications can be found at the Commerce Center offices at 514 Washington Street, or by calling the Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce office at 660-646-4050.

