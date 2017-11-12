Vehicles totaled during Friday crash in Grant City

The Highway Patrol reports two drivers sustained moderate injuries in an accident in Grant City Friday morning.

Thirty-eight-year-old Jason Fitzgerald of Lenox, Iowa traveled east on Missouri Highway 46, stopped at a stop sign at the intersection with U. S. Highway 169, and reportedly failed to see a southbound car driven by 30-year-old Jillian Donovan of Darlington approaching on U. S. 169.

Fitzgerald pulled into the path of Donovan, causing Donovan’s car to hit the front driver’s side of Fitzgerald’s pickup. The truck rotated and slid across the road before coming to rest on its wheels in the northbound lane of U. S. 169. The car crossed the road and traveled off the left side of U. S. 169 before coming to rest on its wheels off the left side of the road. Both vehicles were totaled.

Emergency Medical Services transported Fitzgerald to the Mount Ayr Hospital in Iowa. A private vehicle transported Donovan to the Albany Hospital.

The Patrol reports Fitzgerald did not wear a seatbelt at the time of the accident, while Donovan did.

The Worth County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene.

