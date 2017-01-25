Vehicle becomes airborne twice causing Hamilton woman serious injuries

A Hamilton woman was involved in an accident one mile west of Hamilton.

47-year-old Joeanna White received serious injuries and was transported to Cameron Regional Medical Center then flown to St. Luke’s on the Kansas City Plaza.

Authorities report Ms. White was westbound on Business 36 when her sports utility vehicle failed to negotiate a curve, went off the west side, down an embankment, up a second embankment, became airborne, crossed westbound U.S. 36 and traveled through the median.

The SUV went airborne a second time, crossed eastbound U.S. 36 before going off the south side of that highway where it overturned several times coming to rest upright, demolishing the vehicle.

The patrol reports Joeanna White was not using a seat belt and was thrown out of the driver’s side window.

