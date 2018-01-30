“Valentine Tour of Italy” dinner to be featured at Grand River Multipurpose Center

A Valentine Tour of Italy dinner will be held at the Grand River Multipurpose Center in Chillicothe the evening of February 9.

The event will run from 5 to 7 o’clock with tickets only being presold. Two tickets cost $25, one ticket costs $15, and a table of eight costs $100. A dance will follow the dinner running until 10:30. The dance will feature various types of music, including slow, country, jitterbug. A disc jockey will take requests for songs from the 1950s, 60s, and 70s. Free will donations will be accepted for the Building Fund.

You may call the Grand River Multipurpose Center at 660-646-1555 for more information.

