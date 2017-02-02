Valentine supper to be held at Grand River Multi-Purpose Center

The Chillicothe United Methodist Church Youth will serve a Valentine Supper at the Grand River Multi-Purpose Center at 607 West Business Highway 36 in Chillicothe the evening of February 10th from 5 o’clock to 7:30.

The menu includes roast beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, salad, hot rolls, and dessert.

Local talent performing includes Stark Studio, Redeemed Trio, David Martin, and Carl and Betty Sasseen.

RSVP is not required but is encouraged and you may call 660-646-1555 to RSVP for the Valentine Supper.

All proceeds donated will go to the Grand River Multi-Purpose Center.

Like this: Like Loading...