A Valentine Banquet will be held in the Mercer Methodist Church Annex February 10th.

Ham, potatoes, green bean casserole, lettuce salad, hot rolls, dessert, and drinks will be served that evening from 5 to 7 o’clock. Meal delivery is available for Mercer only by calling 660-382-4788.

Free will donations will be accepted with all proceeds going to benefit the Mercer Community Building for utilities and upkeep.

Like this: Like Loading...