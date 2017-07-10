UTV crash near Novinger injures 2

Two northeast Missouri men were hurt when the utility terrain vehicle they were riding overturned west of Novinger.

The driver, 25-year-old Matthew McCloud of Brashear, and a passenger, 25-year old Cameron O’haver of Laplata, sought medical treatment on their own for minor injuries.

The accident happened Saturday morning west of Novinger on Spring Creek Road when the UTV entered a turn too fast, slid and rolled partially ejecting the driver.

The patrol reports neither person was wearing safety equipment.

Like this: Like Loading...