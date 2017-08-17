Upward Bound now accepting applications from students

Upward Bound is now accepting applications from area high school students.

The program serves six school districts: Trenton R-9, Chillicothe R-2, Gallatin R-5, Hamilton R-2, Jamesport Tri-County R-7, and Grundy County R-5 of Galt.

Upward Bound assists high school students in preparing for a successful entrance into college through academic year advising, tutoring, and a summer component.

To learn more about the Upward Bound program and find applications you may click HERE or visit the counselor’s office of each high school.

Enrollment forms must be completed and turned in by October 5.

North Central Missouri College hosts Upward Bound, and the Department of Education funds it.

