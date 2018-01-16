UPDATE: Trenton Fire Chief provides additional information on house fire

Additional information has been provided by Trenton Fire Chief Brandon Gibler regarding the Sunday morning house fire in the northern part of town.

The report indicates there’s limited information but one of the occupants was listed as Dewayne Couch. Officials are not sure whether he is the owner of the house which is off the northeast corner of East 20th and Chicago Streets.

The alarm came in via 911 at 1 o’clock Sunday morning. When firefighters arrived, heavy fire was observed in the front of the house.

The Trenton fire department began an interior attack on the fire, was making progress but the chief noted their efforts were hampered due to what he called an overwhelming amount of contents inside the structure. The fire had extended into the attic area of the one and a half story home. When the roof was compromised, Chief Gibler said it became unsafe for firefighters to continue battling the blaze inside and then went to an exterior approach. The house is described as a total loss.

The fire chief noted firefighters returned to the scene several times since Sunday morning due to re-kindles. Cause of the fire is under investigation but, so far, is listed as undetermined. The state fire marshal’s office was notified.

Assisting Trenton Firefighters were Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District, Grundy County Ambulance, and Trenton Police Department.

