Update: Felony charges filed against 2 Trenton men

Felony charges have been filed in Grundy County Circuit Court against two Trenton residents – stemming from separate incidents recently.

33-year-old Timothy Nguyen of Trenton faces three counts: resisting detention by fleeing in a motor vehicle; tampering in the first degree of a motor vehicle, and possession of burglary tools. Bond is $30,000 cash.

The highway patrol arrest reports indicate Nguyen was taken into custody early Saturday morning in Mercer County. The Grundy county warrant accuses him of creating a substantial risk of serious injury or death by traveling at speeds of 100 miles an hour and crossing over the centerline.

A state trooper reported Nguyen had a backpack allegedly containing tools commonly used in a burglary such as leather and latex gloves, bolt cutters, a .177 caliber pellet pistol, and super air jack. He’s also accused of unlawfully operating a Jeep Grand Cherokee belonging to Dixie Jones. The prosecuting attorneys’ office considers Nguyen a persistent offender– noting convictions for burglary and stealing in St. Louis County in 2007 and for burglary and unlawful use of a weapon in Jefferson County in 2006.

Trenton Police arrested 34-year-old Levi Grant Bell of Trenton on charges of second-degree burglary for the alleged purpose of stealing January 31 at 705 West 17 Street. That’s property belonging to David Brummett. Bell was arrested on Friday.

Levi Bell and Timothy Nguyen are held at the Grundy County Detention Center pending appearances February 28th in associate division of the circuit court.

Like this: Like Loading...