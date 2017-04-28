University of Missouri system proposes tuition increases

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The four-campus University of Missouri system is proposing raising tuition and required fees for in-state undergraduates by 2.1 percent for the fiscal year that begins in July.

The Kansas City Star (http://bit.ly/2qd0Oqs ) reports that system officials consider the increases announced Thursday “modest” and say they’d generate $14.4 million in revenues. The administrators cite “significant financial and budgetary pressures” on the campuses in Columbia, St. Louis, Kansas City, and Rolla.

Tuition and fees at Columbia would rise by $199 per semester, while students at the Kansas City campus would increase by $192.

Enrollment at the Columbia campus for the 2016-17 academic year dropped by 2,182 from last year. That’s a 6.2 percent decline and the lowest enrollment since 2010.

The system’s governing board will vote on the proposals next month.

