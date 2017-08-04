University of Missouri President visits North Central Missouri College

University of Missouri President Doctor Mun Choi and Chief of Staff David Russell visited North Central Missouri College Thursday.

They met with NCMC President Doctor Lenny Klaver and other administrators and staff to discuss opportunities to serve students, program development, and new transfer articulation agreements, especially in agriculture and nursing.

Choi also met with NCMC Dean of Student Affairs Doctor Kristen Alley to discuss student service relationships.

Klaver says he believes Doctor Choi is doing the right thing for a new era of progress at MU.

Klaver adds that he looks forward to working with MU officials on new partnerships to benefit both schools.

He will visit Choi on the University of Missouri campus in the near future to further discuss partnerships and collaborative efforts.

