University of Missouri Extension to offer Missouri fencing and boundary laws class

The University of Missouri Extension will offer a class on Missouri’s fencing and boundary laws for Missouri landowners and renters in February and March.

The classes will take place at various locations throughout the state via Skype the evening of February 13 from 6:30 to 9 o’clock and March 7.

The fencing and boundary classes will cover fence maintenance for row crop and livestock owners, renters, and small-acreage owners to help them understand their legal and financial responsibilities.

Extension faculty will moderate the classes at local sites and Agricultural Business Specialist Joe Koenen will teach the classes.

Early registration is suggested and $15 fee pays for the fencing and boundary laws class and materials.

Contact Koenen at 660-947-2705 or [email protected] to register or for more information.

