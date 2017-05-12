University of Missouri-Columbia to cut 12 percent of budget

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The interim chancellor of the University of Missouri in Columbia campus is planning a 12-percent budget cut from all schools, colleges, and divisions on that campus in the fiscal year 2018.

Budget plans for 2018 were released by all four of the university system’s campuses Wednesday, the Columbia Missourian (http://bit.ly/2poaoXS ) reported.

Interim Columbia Chancellor Garnett Stokes sent an email outlining the cuts at her campus. She also noted personnel losses and the reallocation of certain programs. She didn’t say which departments or programs specifically stood to face the most cuts.

“Throughout this process, it will be important to recognize the balance between transparency and respecting personnel who might be affected,” the email said.

One of the proposed cost-cutting measures would be to reassign the Truman School of Public Affairs under the College of Arts and Sciences. Previously, the Truman school had been an autonomous unit.

Other proposed changes include moving the Environmental Health and Safety Department to the General Services building and sharing common services across units.

“Good people and good programs will be affected,” Stokes said.

Final details won’t be shared until after June 1. Until then, the system will hold two forums next week for feedback before the budget is submitted to University of Missouri System President Mun Choi on May 19.

The cuts come after an expected decline in fall enrollment and a decrease in state funding. The Missouri General Assembly voted May 3 to reduce the University of Missouri System’s core funding by 6.5 percent for the coming fiscal year. The University of Missouri in Columbia also announced Friday that freshman fall enrollment is expected to be nearly 800 students fewer than last year.

