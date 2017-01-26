Unionville woman hurt in Thursday morning crash

A Unionville woman sustained minor injuries when her vehicle overturned this morning.

The Highway Patrol reports 27-year-old Heather Spurling traveled west on U. S. 136 west of Unionville when ice on the road caused her to lose control of her sports utility vehicle.

The vehicle crossed the center line, ran off the left side of the road, and overturned, causing extensive damage.

An ambulance transported Spurling to the Putnam County Memorial Hospital.

The Patrol reports Spurling wore a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

