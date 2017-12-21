Unionville woman hurt in crash on Highway 63

The Highway Patrol reports a Unionville woman sustained minor injuries when her car hit a sports utility vehicle in Boone County Thursday afternoon.

Seventy-two-year-old Patricia Shipley traveled south on U. S. 63, and 70-year-old Janet Warren of Lincoln, Nebraska stopped for a stop sign on Missouri 124 west at the intersection with U. S. 63. Warren reportedly failed to yield to Shipley and attempted to cross the U. S. highway when Shipley’s car struck Warren’s SUV.

The car came to rest in the passing lane of U. S. 63 south with moderate damage and the SUV came to rest in the crossover and was totaled. An ambulance transported Shipley to University Hospital in Columbia.

The Patrol reports Warren sustained no injuries and both drivers wore seat belts at the time of the accident.

