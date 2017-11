The Highway Patrol reports a Unionville teen sustained minor injuries in a one-vehicle accident seven miles north of Unionville Wednesday morning.

Sixteen-year-old Sydney Tomlin traveled south on Highway 5 when her car ran off the left side of the road and overturned, totaling the vehicle.

A private vehicle transported her to Putnam County Memorial Hospital in Unionville.

The Patrol reports Tomlin wore a seat belt at the time of the accident.

Like this: Like Loading...