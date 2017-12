A Unionville teenager was injured early today when a car ran off Highway 129, overturned, and struck a fence.

16-year-old Madeline Pinson was taken by private auto to Putnam County Memorial Hospital in Unionville minor injuries.

It was 12:50 Wednesday morning when the single-vehicle accident happened approximately four miles southeast of Unionville. The southbound car, which came to rest upright, was demolished.

The report noted the teenager was using a seat belt.

Like this: Like Loading...