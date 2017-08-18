Union Star teen dies in crash at intersection of Route M and County Road 229 in Andrew County

A Union Star teen has died as the result of his sports utility vehicle striking a tractor trailer truck’s towed unit six miles northwest of Union Star Thursday evening around 5:30.

The Patrol reports 16-year-old Zachary Richey traveled west on County Road 229, and 31-year old Robert Hill of Platte City traveled north on Route M in his tractor trailer. Richey reportedly failed to stop at a posted stop sign before his SUV struck Hill’s towed unit on the passenger side. Both vehicles came to a rest on Route M and caught fire, totaling both vehicles.

Andrew County Coroner Doug Johnson pronounced Richey dead about 30 minutes after the accident. He was taken to Frontier Forensics in Kansas City, Kansas.

The Patrol reports Hill sustained no injuries, and he and Richey both wore safety devices at the time of the accident.

The Andrew County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene.

The football game that was scheduled Friday evening between the North Andrew Cardinals and King City Wildkats has been canceled.

