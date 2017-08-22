Unemployment rates remain generally steady for North Missouri

July unemployment rate for Grundy county is even with the statewide jobless figure of three point eight percent.

The latest rate in Grundy County is based on 175 persons unemployed out of a civilian labor force of 4,580. The Grundy county rate is up slightly from three-point seven percent in June.

July rates in other counties include Linn at six and a half percent; Carroll County is at four-point nine percent; Mercer and Clinton counties are at four-point eight; Caldwell at four-point three; DeKalb County four-point two; Sullivan at four-point one; Putnam at four percent; Daviess and Chariton are at three-point nine.

Coming in below July’s statewide average unemployment rate are Worth at three point six; Harrison County at three point four and Livingston County at three point one percent.

