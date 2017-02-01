Unemployment rates for north Missouri as of December

Grundy county’s unemployment rate stands at 4.2% as of December according to the Division of Employment Security monthly report.

The latest rate has gone up by seven-tenths of a percent when compared with the month of November. (3.5%) The December statistics show 209 claiming unemployment in December out of a civilian labor force of more than 4,900.

When compared to one year ago, the latest rate is one-half of a percentage point higher than the three point seven noted in December 2015.

Grundy’s rate of four point two percent is among several from the area that are below the statewide December jobless rate which is four point four percent.

Others with the lower rate include Worth at two point four; Livingston at three point two; Gentry at three point three; Daviess at three point six; Clinton county at three point seven; DeKalb four percent; plus Harrison and Caldwell counties are four point one percent.

Area counties with unemployment ratings that are higher than the states’ average include Mercer at four and a half percent; Putnam and Carroll counties are at four point seven; Sullivan is at five point two percent, and Linn County comes in at six point six percent for December unemployment.

