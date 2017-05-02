Unemployment rates for March fluctuate in north Missouri

March unemployment rate for Grundy County is 4.1% – which is a little above the statewide unemployment average of 3.9%.

The latest Grundy County rate is lower than it was in February and in March from one year ago.

The 4.1% is based on 200 individuals on unemployment out of a civilian labor force of more than 4,860 for Grundy County.

By comparison, Grundy county’s unemployment rate in February was 4.6% and in March of last year, the rate was up to 5.1%.

Among other area counties: area unemployment county rates range from Linn County at 6%, down to Worth county at 2.5%.

Those under 5% include Sullivan and Carroll each at 4.9%, Caldwell is 4.7%, DeKalb is 4.6%; Harrison and Clinton are 4.5%, and Putnam is 4.1% percent. Others include Mercer county 4%, Chariton at 3.9%, Daviess at 3.8%, Livingston at 3.3% and Gentry county 3%.

