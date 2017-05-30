Unemployment rates for Green Hills counties

Grundy County’s unemployment rate for April stands at three point seven percent which is down from the rates of last month and for the same month last year.

The three point seven is based on 188 persons unemployed out of a civilian labor force of just over five thousand in Grundy County. The number of workers, according to the employment security report, increased by 180 for Grundy County when comparing March with April. March’s unemployment rate was four point one percent with 200 persons unemployed. April of last year was four point two percent with 217 unemployed in Grundy County.

The statewide unemployment rate is three point nine percent and area counties that are at or above the state figure include Linn four point nine percent; Sullivan is at four point three, and Carroll County equals the state at three point nine percent.

Unemployment rates for April in other area counties are Caldwell 3.8%; Harrison 3.4%; Daviess, Mercer, and Putnam are at 3.3%; Livingston 2.8%.

