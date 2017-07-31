Unemployment rate in 5 area counties above state average

Local News July 31, 2017 KTTN News
Unemployment

Five area counties have unemployment rates above the state average of three point eight percent.

Grundy County is just a shade below that figure, coming in at three point seven percent for June based on 179 persons unemployed out of a civilian labor force of 4,800. The June rate is lower than May when Grundy County was at three point nine percent which is quite a bit lower than June of last year which was then at four point six percent.

Area counties for June unemployment rates include Linn at five point eight percent; Carroll at four point three; Sullivan and DeKalb are four point one; and Mercer county is three point nine percent.

Rates in other area counties include Chariton and Grundy at three point seven; Caldwell at three point six; Clinton three and a half percent; Putnam at three point four percent; Harrison and Worth at three point three percent; Daviess three point two; and Livingston at three percent unemployment.

Post Views: 1

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

About KTTN News