Unemployment rate in 5 area counties above state average

Five area counties have unemployment rates above the state average of three point eight percent.

Grundy County is just a shade below that figure, coming in at three point seven percent for June based on 179 persons unemployed out of a civilian labor force of 4,800. The June rate is lower than May when Grundy County was at three point nine percent which is quite a bit lower than June of last year which was then at four point six percent.

Area counties for June unemployment rates include Linn at five point eight percent; Carroll at four point three; Sullivan and DeKalb are four point one; and Mercer county is three point nine percent.

Rates in other area counties include Chariton and Grundy at three point seven; Caldwell at three point six; Clinton three and a half percent; Putnam at three point four percent; Harrison and Worth at three point three percent; Daviess three point two; and Livingston at three percent unemployment.

