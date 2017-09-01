Uncooperative Springfield, Missouri man arrested in Livingston County

A Springfield, Missouri man reportedly refused to cooperate or identify himself during an early morning traffic stop in Chillicothe August 25th.

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox says a deputy believed the passenger in the stopped vehicle had a capias warrant from Polk County for allegedly failing to appear in court on a driving while revoked or suspended violation.

Cox reports sheriff’s office staff and Chillicothe Police officers all suspected the man to be 23-year-old Dillon Joshua Hicks based on a driver’s license photo, scars, and a physical description. The man claimed officers had the wrong man and refused to be fingerprinted.

He was transferred to the Daviess Dekalb County Regional Jail pending extradition to Polk County. The female driver also refused to identify her passenger and received two traffic citations.

Cox says additional charges are being sought on both individuals involved, and reports will be submitted to the prosecuting attorney for consideration.

He adds that the suspect reportedly later confirmed his identity as Dillon Hicks to Daviess-Dekalb Regional Jail staff.

