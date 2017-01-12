U.S. Senate approves resolution in first move to repeal Obamacare

WASHINGTON (UPI) — At the urging of President-elect Donald Trump, the U.S. Senate approved the first step in Republican efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act.
Senators mounted a marathon session in the upper chamber to get the votes needed to start stripping President Barack Obama‘s signature health care law.
Trump has encouraged senators in recent days to craft the framework for a repeal, even though it doesn’t appear his administration or congressional Republicans have a replacement program ready to go — a prospect outgoing Health and Human Services Secretary Sylvia Mathews Burwell said this week would have dire consequences for consumers and the U.S. insurance market.
And if that workload doesn’t seem deep enough, lawmakers can still file new amendments Wednesday night.
“Too many [people] have been personally hurt by this law,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said Wednesday. “Too many feel they’re worse off than they were before ‘Obamacare.'”
Trump and Republicans in Congress have said they will replace the ACA with a better program to cover uninsured Americans. Specifics on such a plan, including how it would work and how it would be paid for, though, have not been agreed upon.
Democrats say killing the ACA will leave millions without coverage, keep people with pre-existing medical conditions from getting insured and inflate the U.S. budget deficit by more than $350 billion over the next 10 years.
“Premiums will skyrocket, out-of-pocket prescription drug costs will rise, and overall health care costs will increase,” Murray added. “It’s a perfect storm to make America sick again.”