U.S. Postal Service to increase stamp price to 50 cents

There will soon be a 50-cent stamp to mail a letter. The United States Postal Service has been authorized to enact price changes—effective January 21st, 2018.

The new rate includes a one-cent increase in the price of a First-Class Mail, Forever stamp, from 49 cents to 50 cents. Postcard stamps and metered letters also have a one-cent increase.

The changes have been approved by the Postal Regulatory Commission in Washington DC. There’s no increase in cost for the next additional ounce on an envelope to be mailed—keeping it at 21 cents.

The changes being made raise Mailing Services product prices approximately 1.9 percent. Most Shipping Services products will average a 3.9 percent price increase.

The new Shipping Services product prices would increase Priority Mail 3.9 percent and Priority Mail Retail an average of 0.8 percent.

As in the past, the Postal Service will not include any surcharges for fuel, residential delivery, or regular Saturday delivery.

While Mailing Services price increases are limited based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI), Shipping Services prices are adjusted strategically, according to market conditions and the need to maintain affordable services for customers.

