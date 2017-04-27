Two waive preliminary hearings in Grundy County court

Two defendants, facing drug charges, waived preliminary hearings Tuesday when they appeared in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court.

Cases involving 48-year-old Carl Woodson May and 61-year-old Robert Clayton Sloan – both from Trenton – were bound over for arraignments scheduled May 11 in Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court.

Each defendant faces separate charges of felony possession of a controlled substance. Both also had misdemeanor counts of unlawful use of drug paraphernalia certified to the higher court.

