Two Trenton residents arrested, one on child molestation

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of two Trenton residents.

Forty-five-year-old William Griffin turned himself in Wednesday for felony second-degree child molestation of a child less than 12 years old. His bond was set at $35,000 cash or 10% to the court with special conditions and was bonded.

Griffin was scheduled for division one of circuit court Thursday.

Forty-one-year-old Brandy Knapp was arrested Thursday on two counts of misdemeanor violation of an order of protection for an adult. Her bond is $5,000 cash only, and she is scheduled for the associate division of circuit court January 23rd.

Court documents accuse Knapp of attempting to contact two individuals through phone calls when court orders prohibited communication with them.

