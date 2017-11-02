Two Trenton FFA members place 1st in public speaking events

Two members of the Trenton FFA Chapter won first place Wednesday in public speaking events.

Trenton has seven entries that move on to the district-level of public speaking contests next Wednesday due to their first through third place finishes.

Allena Allen captured first place in a contest sponsored by the Missouri Institute of Cooperatives. Mackenzie McAtee took first place in Missouri Teaches Ag.

Second place finishes went to Grace Allen in the Missouri Cattlemen Association contest. Chase Otto was second in the event sponsored by the Missouri Pet Breeders Association.

Third place winners at Trenton were Trinity Gaunt in the Missouri Young Farmers Young Farm Wives contest, Rillie Ratliff in public speaking sponsored by Missouri Quarter Horses organization and Nic Velazquez in the Missouri Sheep Producers contest.

