Two Trenton FFA members finalists for national award

The Trenton FFA Chapter has two members who’ve become national finalists for a proficiency award.

Mariah Fox and Derek Stimpson are among only four finalists across the nation to continue competing in respective categories. Both advance to the stage of the National FFA Convention in October.

Mariah Fox of Galt competes in agricultural communications. Derek Stimpson of Trenton competes in diversified crop production placement. Both won first place state proficiency awards at the Missouri FFA convention in April.

Mariah, a part time KTTN employee, is heard every Friday with her “Farm Facts from Fox.” For the past year, she has researched, wrote, and recorded the farm fact.

She also obtained sponsors who receive recognition for their support. Her supervised agriculture experience program also includes buying, raising, and exhibiting market hogs; buying and selling broiler chickens; and works at Galt Hometown Grocery Store. She’s also the First Vice President on the Missouri FFA State Officer team.

Derek Stimpson’s supervised agricultural experience program consists of working for Bunnell Farms of Trenton. As a part of his employment, Stimpson works the hay crew, cleans out grain bins and helps with planting and harvesting. In the summer of 2015, Stimpson ran the hay crew on his own and harvested two thousand round bales.

Mariah Fox was graduated this past May from Trenton High School. Her parents are Phil and Kristy Fox of rural Galt. Derek Stimpson is a THS graduate from 2016. His parents are Daniel and Vicki Stimpson of Trenton.

