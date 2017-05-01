Two streets to close on Saturday as part of NCMC Graduation

Portions of two streets in Trenton will be closed temporarily on Saturday, May 6 to allow for NCMC graduation ceremonies.

Affected will be Main Street at Crowder Road and Mable Street at 12th Street. These will be closed to vehicle traffic from 8:40 until 9 am and again from 12:40 pm until 1 o’clock.

The street closings are to allow graduates to march from Geyer Hall to the Ketcham Center for the morning and afternoon NCMC commencement ceremonies.

Mable Street at 12th will once again be blocked when each ceremony is over to allow the crowd to disperse safely out of the Ketcham building.

Mable Street will reopen when the street is clear of pedestrians.

